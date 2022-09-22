Lights flash, machines beep, and the buzz of a busy hospital echoes around the team as they diagnose, reassure, and administer life-saving care.

But none of it is real.

This is an immersion room at Ninewells Hospital, the first in Scotland to be used for medical training.

The idea is to train the 4th year university students to respond and communicate while under pressure, with high levels of noise and visual distractions.

“It is really helpful being in a safe environment where I know I can fail and it’s not going to cost the patient,” says medical student Steph Westland.

The 4m x 4m (13.1ft x 13.1ft) enclosed space allows 360-degree video footage to be projected on the walls, simulating a wide variety of environments, from road traffic accident scenes to terrorist incidents.