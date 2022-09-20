Footballer Zander Murray says the support he has received since coming out as gay 'fills his heart with so much joy'.

The striker, who plays in the Lowland League for Gala Fairydean Rovers, became the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay.

Since coming out, Murray says he has been "blown away" by the messages of support from fans and players alike.

In sharing his story, he hopes to act as a role model for younger players coming into Scottish football.