A new MSP has been sworn in at Holyrood, becoming the first member to swear allegiance to King Charles.

Roz McCall is now a Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, following the resignation of Dean Lockhart.

She took the oath to "be faithful and bear true allegiance" to the new King as business resumed after the period of national mourning.

Members are paying further tributes to the late Queen as business resumes at the Scottish Parliament.