Thousands queue to see Queen lying at rest

About 20,000 people have been waiting in a mile-long queue for several hours to enter St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the Queen's coffin lies at rest.

Ex-servicemen and women, families and new friends are among those who have travelled across the country to pay their respects.

The Queen's four children - King Charles III and his three siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex - performed the traditional Vigil of the Princes around the coffin of their late mother.

The symbolic move sees four people position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time - today's event lasted 10 minutes.

Following the Vigil of the Princes, the Queen's coffin will continue to rest at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh until 17:00 BST on Tuesday.