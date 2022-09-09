The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent last weekend with the Queen at Balmoral, where he had dinner on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.

The moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland said the Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits".

He described the monarch as "absolutely on the ball" and great company.

The Queen was the head of the Church of England, but when in Scotland she worshipped in the Church of Scotland and traditionally held audiences with the moderator.