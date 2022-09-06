Nicola Sturgeon has announced a rent freeze for public and private rented properties as part of efforts to help people struggling with rising bills.

The first minister said the cost-of-living crisis was a "humanitarian emergency" which could cost lives.

Her government is to table emergency legislation banning evictions during winter and freezing rents until spring.

The plans were part of the first minister's annual Programme for Government speech, which comes at the start of each new year at Holyrood.