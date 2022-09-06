Victims of a fraudster funeral director, who scammed dozens of vulnerable people out of their life savings, have told the BBC how they felt when they found out they had been conned.

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton owned and operated a chain of independent funeral homes in Fife, until he was charged by police in 2019.

He tricked 49 customers in to signing up for pre-paid funeral plans which did not exist. The fraudster failed to enter the money in to trusts and pocketed £130,000 himself.

Sheila Baines, 74, from Inverkeithing, signed herself and her 80-year-old husband up for, what they believed, was a funeral plan with Stevenson-Hamilton in 2018.

She said police arrived at her home and requested to see the plans she had bought.

"He said 'they are fake. They are worth nothing'."