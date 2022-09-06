‘I caught my fraudster funeral director boss’

A whistle-blower who exposed her fraudster boss months after he was crowned Scotland’s Best Funeral Director has told the BBC about how she confronted him over scamming dozens of vulnerable people out of their life savings.

Barry Stevenson-Hamilton owned and operated a chain of independent funeral homes in Fife, until he was charged by police in 2019.

He tricked 49 customers in to signing up for pre-paid funeral plans which did not exist. The fraudster failed to enter the money in to trusts and pocketed £130,000 himself.

The scandal came to light when the conman’s colleague, Sarah Yorke, raised the alarm.