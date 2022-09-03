Crowds gather for the Braemar Highland games

Crowds from across the globe have attended the Braemar Gathering, the popular Highland Games event, to watch competitors take part in a series of events including the caber toss, hammer throw and tug-o-war.

The event has been cancelled for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen attends the gathering most years but missed the event this year, with Prince Charles attending instead.

It is understood the decision was taken for the comfort of the Queen who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year.

Peter Fraser, president of the Braemar Royal Highland Games Society, said that "after three years, it is great to be back".