'Making the streets safer and my son proud'

Hayley is a single mum who dedicates time to helping late night partygoers on the busy streets of Edinburgh.

The 25-year-old helps out with the Street Assist charity, which provides support, advice and first aid to people out and about over the weekends.

Hayley says the work is important to her and that her goal is to develop a career in the emergency services and to make her son proud as he grows up.

You can watch more of Hayley's story - Midnight Mum: Saving the Streets - on the BBC iPlayer.