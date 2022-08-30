Edinburgh bin workers back after 12 days of strike

A major clear up is under way in Edinburgh after a first wave of strikes by council bin workers came to an end.

Unions launched industrial action on 18 August in the middle of the Edinburgh Festival, in a pay dispute with local government body Cosla.

The walkout in the capital ended at 04:59 as rubbish continues to pile up in other Scottish council areas.

On Monday Unite, the GMB and Unison confirmed further strikes would be held after rejecting an increased pay offer.

City of Edinburgh Council said additional resources would be deployed to support the clean up.