'Tuition fees residency rules have left me in limbo'

Ahmed Alhindi, who moved to Scotland from Palestine three years ago, says he has been left in limbo because of the rules on eligibility for free tuition fees.

While his friends prepare to start university, the 17-year-old is working full-time as a waiter in Glasgow.

He had to turn down the chance to study at St Andrews, Dundee and Aberdeen universities because of the status of his visa.

He is now part of a campaign calling on the Scottish government to provide tuition fees for high-achieving pupils with offers to university.

Read more: Hundreds affected by tuition fees residency rules in Scotland