Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney believes local authorities should contribute more funds to resolve an ongoing pay dispute which has resulted in bin workers striking.

The minister told the BBC's Glenn Campbell: "The Scottish government has given a significant financial contribution to local authority costs to support a pay deal. Local authorities asked us for a contribution towards the £277m cost of a 5% pay deal.

"The government gave more than half of that money to local authorities. Local authorities have other sources of funding which they can use to contribute to this offer. I encourage them to do so and I encourage then to get round the table and resolve these issue."