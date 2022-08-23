One of the UK's largest power companies is proposing a £100bn plan to freeze energy bills for two years.

Scottish Power's chief executive Keith Anderson has presented the plans to UK ministers.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We’ve been through all of the details of this fund with him. We’ve been through all of the details with the current chancellor and other members of the cabinet as well and I think this is being seriously considered.

“I think it’s being looked at as probably one of the best ways of dealing with the issue in the short term, in the short to medium term. But the government will also look at other options.”