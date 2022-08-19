A Scot fighting Russia on the Ukrainian frontline has been hailed as a hero in his adopted country.

Just weeks after the beginning of the Russian invasion, Adam Ennis, 35, from Biggar, South Lanarkshire, left his garage business to join the international legion, with just basic training he gained from a cadet scheme at school.

His parents have not seen him since he returned to action in July so were surprised to discover he was featured in a film and exhibition in Kyiv.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Adam's father Brian said: "Although you’re proud, you still worry every day. It’s a war going on, so you worry about him every minute of the day”.

The Foreign Office has warned against people travelling to Ukraine to fight.