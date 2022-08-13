Munro climbing challenge completed by 82-year-old

An 82-year-old has completed his Munro bagging challenge on Scotland's hills.

Nick Gardner, from Gairloch in the Highlands, set himself the task after his wife Janet went into full-time care.

He was devastated when she developed Alzheimer's and osteoporosis and wanted a challenge to keep him going.

The grandfather-of-four began in July 2020 and reached his final summit, Cairn Gorm, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Gardner was joined by family and friends for the 1,245m (4,085ft) climb in the Cairngorms, near Aviemore.