Hundreds of people have queued on an industrial estate in Kirkwall, Orkney, to collect an estimated 13 tonnes of frozen food donated by a visiting cruise liner.

The giveaway included chicken, chips, mini ice-cream cones, and vegetables.

The transatlantic liner had been forced to spend an extra night in Orkney because of bad weather in the Faroe Islands, which meant many guests took the chance to eat in Kirkwall restaurants instead of on the ship.

The number of sailing days had to be cut further which also left unwanted food.

The food was kept in a cold storage unit before it was given to islanders.