The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave.

Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December.

The 66-year-old wants at least £80,000 so he can afford to buy a new flat.

But North Lanarkshire Council said they could not pay Mr Wisniewski more than the property was worth.

"I'm sticking it out because I have in my mind what I'm looking for. I'm looking for something better and I'm not going to get that with only having £35,000 from the council," Nick told the BBC.