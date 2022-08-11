Police have named a man killed during a string of linked incidents in Skye and Lochalsh.

John MacKinnon, 47, died after a gun was fired at a property in Teangue, on Skye, on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at a press conference, Ch Supt Conrad Trickett said a 32-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man remain in hospital. A 63-year-old woman who was also injured has subsequently been discharged from hospital.

"These incidents took place in a close-knit, rural area, and have a significant impact, not only on those directly affected, but also friends and neighbours living in these communities," Ch Supt Trickett told reporters.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested.