A Dundee design graduate has gone viral on TikTok for making jewellery from her own bacteria.

The bio-designer takes samples from her body and then allows them to develop into colours.

These colours are then used to dye materials such as cotton clothing or resin for jewellery as a sustainable alternative.

The graduate has shared the journey with her 83,000 followers on TikTok. Some videos have garnered over 10 million views.