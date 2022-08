A major fire at a former care home could have devastated the homes and lives of nearby residents, a council leader has said.

Homes were evacuated as firefighters tackled the blaze in the building in Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, on Saturday night.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Martin Rooney, leader of West Dunbartonshire Council, praised emergency workers and local authority staff for their response to the fire.