It's surreal winning same race as mum - Eilish McColgan

Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan who won Commonwealth gold in the 10,000m race said it "hadn't sunk in" that she had matched her mother Liz's success in the 1986 and 1990 games.

The 31-year-old told BBC Breakfast: "It was just an incredible experience. Being in that stadium, the noise over the last 200m honestly just dragged me to that finish line. It was an incredible evening and even more special to have my mum in the crowd, my dad, my partner Michael.

"It honestly feels surreal to have won that so many years after my mum - I can't put it into words."

