Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" when she returns to her mission to track ospreys’ migration route.

Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year.

Ms Dench still has one of her legs in a metal brace and uses crutches as a result of the crash.

The expedition called Flight of the Osprey will track the birds of prey as they travel 6,213 miles - almost 10,000km - from Findhorn on Moray coast in north east Scotland to Ghana through 14 countries, including England, Wales and Portugal.

The team are no longer flying and are travelling in three vehicles, including a converted army ambulance.

The aim of the mission is to gather data and highlight the impact of climate change on osprey.