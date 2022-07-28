A woman whose brother died of a drug overdose last June plans to set up an addiction support centre.

Liz Daly is working with Faces and Voices of Recovery UK's to buy a property in the east end of Glasgow.

Her brother Tony Devine was found dead in his West Dunbartonshire home in June last year, aged 63. It was an overdose that took him after a 40-year battle with addiction, despite a spell in rehab and despite attending AA meetings.

Liz, who is two years older, believes Tony's problems with drugs stemmed from their troubled childhood.