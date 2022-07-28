Neighbours' actor would consider joining River City

Neighbours actor Alan Fletcher says he would consider joining the River City cast.

The 65-year-old told BBC Scotland's The Nine that as a jobbing actor his agency had been looking for work for him.

"I'm interested in everything," he said, "I'm perfectly willing to follow in Stefan Dennis' footsteps".

The actor also spoke about how he enjoys "the perfect level of fame" and is looking forward to meeting fans in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"People treat me like I'm the bloke next door, who they've know for years and years."