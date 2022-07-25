Swimmer Sam Downie is the youngest member of Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

The 16-year-old, from Portobello, did not expect to make the team and only got the call a matter of weeks ago.

Sam was born with caudal regression syndrome which limits the development of his spine.

He swims using only his upper body strength and has won multiple competitions. This year he qualified for his senior international debut and was the youngest member of the British team for the Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships.

"There's not too many 16-year-olds out there competing at a Commonwealth Games,” he said.

"It's something I'm very appreciative of and I'm really proud of.

"It's something I've always wanted to do since I was young."

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will start at 20:00 on Thursday 28 July.