An independent review into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket has found the governance and leadership of the sport to be institutionally racist.

The review highlighted 448 examples that demonstrated institutional racism.

Plan4Sport, which was commissioned by Sportscotland to carry out the review, said its "view was clear" that the "governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland have been institutionally racist".

Louise Tideswell, Plan4Sport's managing director, said that it has been "incredibly difficult" for people to share experiences of racism and discrimination with their review team.

The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned on Sunday, ahead of the report's publication, in response to the findings and recommendations from the review.