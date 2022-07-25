I was treated like a criminal - cricketer Majid Haq

Former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq has spoken about the racial abuse he faced while playing the sport.

It comes as an independent review found the governance and leadership of cricket in Scotland to be institutionally racist.

In 2015, after not being selected for his side's 148-run defeat by Sri Lanka in Hobart, Haq tweeted: "Always tougher when you're in the minority! #colour #race"

Describing how he was treated over that tweet, he said it was a “textbook example of how a person of colour is treated when they speak out”.

He and fellow cricketer Qasim Sheikh said they would like a public apology for what they went through.

They told a media conference following publication of the review that they wanted to see Scottish Cricket "improve and be equal for everyone".