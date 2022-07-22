'What drives me to be an orca spotter'

A lifetime on the sea has given Graham Campbell a passion for the waters around his home and the wildlife that lives in them.

Orkney is one of the best places in the UK to spot orcas and Graham’s photographs of the animals have inspired people to watch and track the species which is in decline around the world.

Graham cannot believe the wildlife he has just on his doorstep and his photographs and videos help fulfil his passion to show everyone what his home of Orkney has to offer.

Video by Hannah Roe

