The first minister has said she is willing to compromise in any possible indyref talks with a future prime minister.

Speaking as she launched her latest campaign paper on an independence vote, Nicola Sturgeon said she was open to negotiation on seeking an agreed process with Boris Johnson's successor.

But Ms Sturgeon said she would not compromise on the principle of Scottish people getting the opportunity to vote.

Conservative MPs have been casting their votes in the ballot to choose a new leader to become the next prime minister.