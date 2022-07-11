At the beginning of June Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Scotland that the super sponsor scheme for Ukrainians fleeing the war was important.

Following the Welsh government's announcement to pause its scheme last month, the first minister said "it was absolutely not the time" to follow suit in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland: "What is really important is that now we are seeing significant numbers of people coming from the Ukraine to Scotland - something I welcome - we are able to give long-term support.

"We need to keep under review our ability to do that, but the super sponsor scheme is important.

"It has massive support in Scotland and I want to see it continue so that we can play our full part in helping those displaced from Ukraine while the government and the people of Ukraine continue to fight Russian aggression."