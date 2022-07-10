'We have to get out of this suffocation' - Keith Brown on indyref2
The SNP's deputy leader has urged the future leader of the Conservative Party to allow a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Keith Brown said the people of Scotland should have the right to vote on the issue again and "get out of this suffocation".
"There are not cordial relations just now. There are lots of different ways in which it could be improved and I would hope that anybody that came in would do that."