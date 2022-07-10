Conservative leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat has said the SNP's push for a second independence referendum is a "cheap political play" to distract from the party's "failings" on education and healthcare.

When asked on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show if the Union was a voluntary one, Mr Tugendhat said "of course" it was and that there were no rules stopping one country from leaving.

But he then added: "What the Tories are saying, simply, is you can't keep asking the same question hoping for a different answer."