Archaeologists have reopened a major ancient settlement in Orkney after Covid-19 stopped work on the site for three years.

The Ness of Brodgar, beside the famous Ring of Brodgar, is one of the most important ancient sites in Europe.

The site has been under excavation since 2004, revealing a complex of Neolithic buildings

It's hoped that in restarting the dig this year, experts will be able answer some of the big questions about life from around 3000BC.