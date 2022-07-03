The Scottish Greens said there would be no alterative to a single issue general election on independence if formal consent for indyref2 is not granted.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie said it would be the only option if both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Supreme Court block the request.

Mr Harvie told The Sunday Show he is keen to move on to campaign issues around a second referendum on Scottish independence, now that a path for a vote is clear.

Opposition parties have criticised the strategy and its timing.

The UK government said it would examine the first minister's proposals, but stressed that its position that "now is not the time" for another referendum had not changed.