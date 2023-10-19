Nicola Sturgeon proposes 19 October 2023 as referendum date

Scotland's first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on independence.

Nicola Sturgeon said the question would be the same as in the last referendum in 2014: "Should Scotland be an independent country?".

Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for formal consent for the vote to be held.

She said she would press on with her plan if this was not granted.

But she stressed that any referendum would need to be lawful and constitutional - with the Supreme Court to be asked to rule on the potential legal issues around holding a vote without UK government approval.

If the court rules that Holyrood does not have the power to hold a referendum, she said the next general election would become a "de facto referendum" with the SNP standing on a single issue of independence.