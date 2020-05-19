Europe’s largest trainer festival has taken place in Scotland for the first time.

The event, called Crepe City, brings together enthusiasts and traders to showcase some of the world’s most valuable footwear.

More than 2,000 "sneakerheads" attended the one-day gathering in Glasgow, with exotic shoes on sale for prices ranging from £50 all the way to several thousand.

The trainer market is worth billions of pounds globally and rare second-hand pairs can often fetch many times their original value.

Video by Morgan Spence

Additional filming by Philippa Ligertwood