Abortion care summit constructive and helpful, says Sturgeon
A summit on improving access to abortion services has been "constructive" and "helpful", Nicola Sturgeon has said
The first minister convened a meeting to discuss options to protect women using clinics in Scotland.
She said "we need to aim for legislation in the long term" but any laws would have to be "capable of withstanding any human rights challenge".
The Edinburgh summit heard from people who had been affected by anti-abortion campaigning outside clinics.