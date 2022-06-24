SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has apologised after an MP was suspended over sexual harassment and said the member of parliament has to "reflect" on his behaviour.

Patrick Grady was suspended from Parliament for two days after he was found to have made a sexual advance to a teenage SNP staff member.

The staffer said the SNP had not learned anything from the case. Mr Blackford said he regretted that the victim did not feel supported.

He told BBC Scotland correspondent Connor Gillies anyone in Mr Grady's position should reflect on his behaviour but said that whether Mr Grady should stand down was a matter for him.