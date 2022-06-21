The owner of a remote Highlands hotel says his business has been "devastated" this week because of the UK-wide three-day rail strike.

Customers to the Moor of Rannoch Restaurant and Rooms, which is run by Scott Meikle, come mainly via the nearby Rannoch train station.

He told BBC Scotland: "Our fairly unique location means it is easier to get to us by rail rather than road. So about 70% of our guests travel to Rannoch by rail. So, the rail strikes are already having an impact for us.

"We have already suffered cancellations up to this point with guests who later this week won't be able, for example to return home, but this week especially has been devastating with the vast majority of our rooms being cancelled unfortunately."