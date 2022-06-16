Families of children with additional support needs have criticised new draft guidelines on the use of restraint in schools.

The draft proposals - seen by the BBC - do not rule out the use of face-down "prone" restraint, which experts say can be fatal.

Scotland's Children's Commissioner Bruce Adamson told BBC Scotland prone restraint is "never acceptable".

The Scottish government said it could not comment on the final details of the consultation.

Kate Sanger's daughter Laura, 30, has a rare genetic disorder which means she has severe learning disabilities and needs round the clock care.

Her mother has campaigned for years to ensure Scotland has legally enforceable guidelines and training for teachers, and is angry with the draft measures.