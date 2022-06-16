Mother's OCD made her worry her baby would die

After giving birth to her son, Emily says she developed obsessive behaviours, such as always packing exactly six nappies, out of an irrational fear that something bad would happen.

The mother from Dunfermline has since been diagnosed with perinatal obsessive compulsive disorder.

She says her condition continued to get worse until she felt unable to leave her home out of fear that her son might die.

Two to three in every 100 women experience perinatal obsessive compulsive disorder, according to the Royal College of Psychiatrists.