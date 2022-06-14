Escaped calf spotted on Glasgow railway platform

An escaped calf has been spotted standing on a railway platform in Glasgow.

ScotRail’s CCTV caught the young bull walking around Pollokshaws West station on Monday evening.

A spokeswoman for the train operator said: “We’re not sure if this customer was trying to find out how to get to ‘Cowdenbeef’ or not.

"Our attempts to communicate seemed to go in one ear and out the udder."

Network Rail later confirmed that staff had attended the area and secured the fence to ensure the bull was safe.