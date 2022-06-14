Scotland's first minister has launched a fresh campaign for independence and has said she "stands ready" to negotiate with PM Boris Johnson to hold a second referendum.

At a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the first in a series of new papers setting out the case for change.

She said a way forward to a Scottish independence vote should be found with or without the backing of Westminster.

"We must forge a way forward, if necessary without a section 30 order... but must do so in a lawful manner," she told reporters.