Nicola Sturgeon says Scottish independence referendum course for 2023

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to launch a fresh campaign for independence.

Asked whether she was now formally firing the starting gun for indyref2, the first minister replied: "Yes".

Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday she would unveil the first in a series of papers making a fresh case for independence.

In a BBC Scotland interview, she said: "Had we known in 2014 everything we know now about the path the UK would have taken then I've got no doubt Scotland would have voted yes back then."

BBC News
Scotland