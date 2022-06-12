Police officers in Scotland are considering what industrial action they could take after rejecting a flat £565 annual pay increase as "derisory".

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) turned down the pay deal, with Calum Steele, the body's general secretary, saying there was "palpable anger" among officers.

The SPF said police would not sit back while faced with "silence" from the government and any action they took would be "impactful".

A Scottish government spokesperson said negotiations over pay were "ongoing".