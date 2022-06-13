Staff at Scotland’s biggest emergency department have warned the situation cannot get any worse.

Dr Alan Whitelaw, a consultant in emergency medicine at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, said one of the biggest issues was a lack of bed capacity across hospitals which led to more patients camped out in the emergency department.

He said: “Obviously, the NHS has been through a period of huge change and upheaval because of Covid. But as we're coming out the other side I think some of the frailties that existed before have come to bite us.”

Record numbers of people have faced long waits at A&E in Scotland this year. The Scottish government has a target of dealing with 95% of patients within four hours which has not been met since July 2020.

In a bid to reduce waiting times, the Scottish government has diverted £50m of NHS funding. Some of that money is being spent on a virtual A&E service called the Flow Navigation Centre.

Some people who call NHS 24 are referred to the unit for a digital consultation within four hours. They talk to an advanced nurse practitioner who has experience working in A&E and will advise on treatment or refer them to the relevant place for treatment.