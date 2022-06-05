Platinum Jubilee: Service to celebrate the Queen held at Glasgow Cathedral
Celebrations marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne have continued with church services, picnics and a carnival parade.
The service of "celebration and thanksgiving" at Glasgow Cathedral was one of several across Scotland which reflected on the work of the monarch, and was attended by Humza Yousaf MSP - the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.
In the gardens beneath Edinburgh Castle, live music and a carnival parade entertained the crowds.