Annie the alpaca is BBC radio programme guest

BBC Scotland has had an unusual guest in the radio studio.

Two-year-old Annie the alpaca joined Mornings with Kaye Adams for a chat on air.

She was joined by her adoptive dad, Dannie Burns, owner of the Alpaca Trekking Centre in Thornhill, Stirling.

He has 75 alpacas on his farm but said Annie was particularly special.

He raised her in his home when her mother rejected her.

"She lived in the house with us for six months like a baby and as with any newborn, she was fed every two hours right around the clock.

"We just looked after her and brought her up ourselves. Now she thinks I'm her mum."