Hundreds of people have taken part in Arran's first Pride march - 50 years after the first event of its kind in London.

Islanders and visitors carried rainbow flags while much of the village's main street was decorated in support.

The event aims to provide a sense of community and visibility to LGBTQ+ people on the island.

Organiser Michael Gettins said he received incredible support from the community and he believed the march would be very significant for LGBTQ+ islanders of all ages.